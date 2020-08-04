Essential Apple Podcast 188: CEO Roast – Mmhmm

Recorded 30th July 2020

Simon, Jim and Nick take another look at the world in Apple and related “stuff” before taking a summer holiday break… Big Tech is getting grilled, and rumours abound, We have some feedback on stuff which is nice, and Simon admits that although it is his wedding anniversary he is struggling to remember exactly how many years he’s been married – but at least his wife is no better!

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple TV+ wins pair of Emmys for Ghostwriter and Peanuts in Space — Cult of Mac

Apple Reveals Ground-Breaking New iPad Technology – Forbes

Congress grilled the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. Here are the big takeaways – CNN

TECHNOLOGY

Mmhmm turns your boring Zoom call into a Weekend Update-style TV show – The Verge

Google’s Enormous Underwater Cable to Link US, UK, and Spain to Improve Internet Connection – Tech Times

Google One App launching for Android and iOS – Geeky Gadgets — Geeky Gadgets

FEEDBACK

Listening to the show. The thing that’s interesting about Microsoft Teams versus Slack is possibly the purchase model. My company was using on-premises MS Exchange and we’re looking to the future. They evaluated Google Apps and Microsoft 365. Google won comfortably on features and price except for one factor. We have a large corporate license for a whole plethora of Microsoft software and services including Windows. If we had gone with Google Apps, our bill for Microsoft would not have reduced. So we would have had to ditch Windows as well. And you know how well that went down. So we use MS365 including Teams.

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Sick of AI engines scraping your pics for facial recognition? Here’s a way to Fawkes them right up – The Register

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

My daughter has started an Etsy site for her handmade crochet velveteen bunnies

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (45:17)

StarTech TB3CDK2DP Laptop Dock $331 US Direct. Amazon $198 US / £183 UK Nemo says “They have excellent pro quality 24-hour 5-day online support and great raves for the product on its own web page. Plus adapters for almost every device and situation a serious user will encounter.”



