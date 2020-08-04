Let’s Talk Apple 83: July 2020

Joining Bart this month are Lynda Gousha from the SVMUG, and Gazmaz from the MyMac Podcast.

The show starts with a few followup stories (including the virus-shaped elephant in every room these days), one acquisition, and a quick overview of news related to Apple’s original content. The five main stories are Apple’s Q3 earnings, Apple’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2030, the ECJ tax judgement in favour of Apple and Ireland, antitrust pressure on Apple, and Apple TV+ at the Emmys. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in July.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta83.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Lynda Gousha: http://www.svmug.org @llg4cdg

Gazmaz: http://www.mymac.com @gazmaz