MyMac Podcast 813: Last Intel Mac?

New iMacs are out and normally we’d be pretty excited about it especially with these specs, but it also feels sad knowing that this could be the very last Intel Mac Apple ever releases. Also fun with traffic, actually there’s NEVER fun with traffic.

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Innogear Microphone Arm Stand. Small is $52 and is maxed at 28-inches in length. Large is $60 and is maxed at 38-inches in length.

Gaz’s Pick: NextDoor app

Contact Info:

