BlackLivesShouldAlwaysMatter—Episode 141

Elisa and Suzé try to put into words their feelings about recent events in the Black community. We struggled, knowing as White women we will never truly understand what our Black citizens go through on a daily basis. We explain why Vicki didn’t join the discussion. Please, please check out the links below for important resources to help better understand the issue, and what we can do to help.

Resources and Articles

M4BL

“It Does Not Matter If You are Good”-Elle Magazine

Black Visions Collective

Anti Racism Resources

The 1619 Project

75 Things White People Can Do For Racial Justice

CCATP #641-Robb Dunewood on Being a Black Man in America

Innocence Project

Black Teen Shares the Rules His Mom Makes Him Follow When Leaving the House

I Can’t Breathe

Sarah Cooper

Movies

Just Mercy-movie streaming free on most services through end of June

Fruitvale Station

12 Years A Slave

The Hate U Give

When They See Us

Charities

GoFundMe for George Floyd

United Negro College Fund

Southern Poverty Law Center

NAACP

The Bail Project



