MyMac Podcast 804: GooMopoly

Yet ANOTHER week mostly stuck at home and like all good vampires, we’re becoming allergic to sunlight, mirrors, and garlic…maybe not garlic. Guy bought an old Dell Windows PC (from 2013 no less) and he’s having a lot of fun finding out just how slow what a fast computer can be. Trying to play 10+ year old games on a 7+ year old computer. JOY! Some serious (somewhat) talk about monopolies too.

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Rogue Amoeba Audio Hijack!

Gaz’s Pick: Fission 27.99 UK

