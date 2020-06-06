Let’s Talk Apple 81: May 2020

Joining Bart this month are Kelly Guimont from The Mac Observer, and Allison Sheridan from the NosillaCast.

The show starts with a few followup stories (including the virus-shaped elephant in every room these days), one notable number, a few quick legal stories, a few Apple staffing changes and acquisitions, and a quick overview of news related to Apple’s original content. The four main stories are the launch of Apple & Google’s Exposure Notification API, the George Floyd protests affect on Apple, the US government’s latest attack on Apple over encryption, and the Unc0ver Jailbreak. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in May.

