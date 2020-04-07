MyMac Podcast 795: iPhone 9-SE-2020-something or other

As we all start going a little nuts over being stuck inside, take comfort in the fact that this is what it’s like for the GMen…24/7. Lots of rumors about a new low cost iPhone and WILL come out last week! Except it didn’t.

Guy’s Pick: Speed Demons by Radian Games. Another Apple Arcade game where you’re a top down driver either striving for 1st place or to destroy as many cars as you can. Hardest part is figuring out the controls which is touch or mouse driven.

Gaz’s Pick: Photo app calculating Sun, Moon Milkey way also does Time Lapse Calcs helps with DOF and exposure calcs.

