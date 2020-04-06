Power Dot Office and Power Dot Wall Charger – Review

Power Dot Office and Power Dot Wall Charger

Accell

Power Dot Office

Power Dot Wall Charger

$55 U.S. (Power Dot Office) $25 (Power Dot Wall Charger)

Power Dot Office and Power Dot Wall Charger are charging solutions for your devices and smart speakers from Accell. Both feature power outlets, various USB charging ports and a place to house an Amazon Echo Dot. Both models are available in either black or white.



Setup for the Power Dot Office is literally plug and play. The unit is fairly large, but it needs to be to include the four power outlets, three USB A power outlets, one USB C power outlet, power button, area to place the smart speaker or other small devices and the long power cord. The four power outlets swivel up and down to allow for different types of plugs at different angles, which is a very welcome feature. Make sure the power button is turned on and plug in your gadgets. If you don’t have a smart speaker, there is an included cover for the middle area where you can store small items.

Setup for the Power Dot Wall Charger is a little more involved. Place the Echo Dot into the mount and wrap the Echo’s power cable around the Dot and tuck the cable into the clips on the side. Then plug the power for the Echo Dot into the plug on the unit and plug into the wall. There are two USB A charging ports on the right side.

Both the Power Dot Wall Charger and Power Dot Office are an elegant charging solution for your electronics. I have no complaints with the Power Dot Wall Charger as it does everything I would like it to do. I do wish the the Power Dot Office pushed out a little more watts out of the USB C port. It currently pushes out 24W between the three USB A ports and the USB C port. It would be nice to be able to charge a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with it. Otherwise it does everything it needs to do.

MyMac Review Rating is 8 out of 10. A little on the expensive side for what it is and an underpowered USB C port but otherwise a great power solutions for all your gadgets