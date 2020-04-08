Essential Apple Podcast 170: Insane Sandwich

Mark returns to the show and we’re joined by Donny Yankellow and Guy Serle to talk about the iPad turning 10, iCloud folder sharing, AirTags, Zoom, video conferencing and more.
- Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here
- You can get Ghostery Midnight free for 3 months with the coupon code ‘workathome’
Recorded 5th April 2020
On this week’s show:
MARK CHAPPELL
- @oceanspeed on Twitter and sometimes puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube
GUY SERLE
- On Twitter as @Macparrot and @VertShark
- Co-host of the MyMac show
- Mac to the Future and Guy’s Daily Drive on YouTube
- All his stuff is now at vertshark.com
DONNY YANKELLOW
- AarcadeReviews.com for apple arcade reviews and more
- @rtteachr on Twitter
- Find his work at hedgehogalley.com
- Find his stuff in iBooks, a load of sticker packs in the App Store under Donny Yankellow and DesignBundles.net as Skrbly
- Skrbly Studio on YouTube
- Skrbly Store
- Skrbly Studio (Anyone can Draw) – App Store
- Kiddims on Graphite Comics
- Life is Random on Graphite Comics
APPLE
- Apple’s iPad turns 10 – Engadget
- Guy’s video iPad Day One
- Amazon Prime Video now allows in-app rentals and purchases on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV – The Verge
- Apple’s new iCloud feature for iPhone and Mac may make you kiss Dropbox goodbye – CNet
- Apple Acquires Weather App Dark Sky – MacRumors
- Apple acquires AI startup Voysis to improve Siri’s natural language skills – 9to5 Mac
- White-hat hacker able to hijack iPhone camera; Apple has now fixed — 9to5 Mac
- Apple’s new iPad Pro cuts off the microphone when its case is closed to prevent snooping — The Verge
- Apple accidentally confirms Tile-like AirTags name in deleted support video — The Verge
- Leaked iOS 14 screenshot shows new wallpaper settings, beta code reveals Home screen widgets – 9to5 Mac
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Zoom vows to win back user trust with extensive security review – Engadget
- Zoom adds new security and privacy measures to prevent Zoombombing – The Verge
- Every Zoom Security and Privacy Flaw So Far, and What You Can Do to Protect Yourself – TidBITS
- Videoconferencing Options in the Age of Pandemic – TidBITS
- School districts ban Zoom over security concerns Engadget
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Monument Valley 2 goes free – App Store
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- This adapter turns standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay, and somehow it actually works – 9to5 Mac
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE
- Nemo will be back as soon as the trucks can get to him…
