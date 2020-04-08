Essential Apple Podcast 170: Insane Sandwich

Mark returns to the show and we’re joined by Donny Yankellow and Guy Serle to talk about the iPad turning 10, iCloud folder sharing, AirTags, Zoom, video conferencing and more.

Recorded 5th April 2020

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple’s iPad turns 10 – Engadget Guy’s video iPad Day One

Amazon Prime Video now allows in-app rentals and purchases on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV – The Verge

Apple’s new iCloud feature for iPhone and Mac may make you kiss Dropbox goodbye – CNet

Apple Acquires Weather App Dark Sky – MacRumors

Apple acquires AI startup Voysis to improve Siri’s natural language skills – 9to5 Mac

White-hat hacker able to hijack iPhone camera; Apple has now fixed — 9to5 Mac

Apple’s new iPad Pro cuts off the microphone when its case is closed to prevent snooping — The Verge

Apple accidentally confirms Tile-like AirTags name in deleted support video — The Verge

Leaked iOS 14 screenshot shows new wallpaper settings, beta code reveals Home screen widgets – 9to5 Mac

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Zoom vows to win back user trust with extensive security review – Engadget Zoom adds new security and privacy measures to prevent Zoombombing – The Verge

Every Zoom Security and Privacy Flaw So Far, and What You Can Do to Protect Yourself – TidBITS Videoconferencing Options in the Age of Pandemic – TidBITS

School districts ban Zoom over security concerns Engadget

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Monument Valley 2 goes free – App Store

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

This adapter turns standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay, and somehow it actually works – 9to5 Mac

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE

Nemo will be back as soon as the trucks can get to him…

