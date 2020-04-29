Essential Apple Podcast 173: Don’t y’all forget about me!

Recorded 27th April 2020

This week I am joined once more by MacJim and Mark and somehow we totally forget to mention that Uncle Tim appeared on the BBC Big Night in and pledged a “significant donation” as we get sucked into the ARM Mac thing (again), the downsides of annual OS releases (again) and CV-19 contact tracing (again), plus a few other rabbit holes.

APPLE

Tim Cook joins BBC pandemic relief event, promises significant Apple donation – 9to5 Mac

Here’s why you shouldn’t charge your MacBook Pro on the left side – Digital Trends

Apple’s First ARM Mac to Launch by 2021 With 12-Core Processor – Bloomberg Apple will reportedly sell a new Mac laptop with its own chips next year – CNet

Apple Music Launches on 2018 and Later Samsung Smart TVs – MacRumors

Two Apple Mail vulnerabilities being used to target iPhone, iPad users – Apple Insider

New iPhone text-bomb bug: Just receiving this Sindhi character notification crashes iPhones – ZDNet

Apple and Google will release COVID-19 contact-tracing tools next week – Engadget Switzerland, Austria align with Google and Apple’s contact tracing approach – IT News Germany flips on smartphone contact tracing, backs Apple and Google – Reuters



TECHNOLOGY

The first ever YouTube video was uploaded 15 years ago today. Here it is – CNN

Australia will make it a crime to use coronavirus tracing data for non-health purposes – Reuters

Windows 10 update bug deletes your personal files: What to do now – Laptop Mag

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Hackers are exploiting a Sophos firewall zero-day – ZDNet

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Zoom tip from Glenn Fleishman – @GlennF

Don’t buy a webcam. Use your phone instead – CNet

Working from home and need a scanner? There’s a free one built into your iPhone – Mashable

We’re making GIF Creator □ Premium totally free, just to see what happens – Medium

ProtonMail for Android goes open-source, passes security audit – Android Police

Vivaldi browser gets built-in tracking blocker, goes GA on Android – Tech Crunch

