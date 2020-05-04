MyMac Podcast 799: Game on! Nope

Valve has decided that SteamVR, their platform of choice to work with virtual reality software and hardware, will not work with the macOS. This…shall not stand. Guy wants to to experiment with eCamm’s Call Recorder maybe with this very show! Or not..or maybe

Guy’s Pick: NVidia GeForce NOW!. Karl Madden turned me on to this service ($4.99 a month though a free tier is available) and with some caveats it works pretty well. Especially for those of us who bought some Steam games that no longer work with the macOS. There can be some lag which is more likely due to your connection speeds, but overall it works pretty well.

Gaz’s Pick: Trying out a free App called StarStaX

