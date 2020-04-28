Geekiest Show Ever – All Dressed Up and Nowhere To Go – Episode 332

We’re still sheltering at home, which gave Melissa time to set up her new TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System. We think the quarantine has overwhelmed Skype because we had a few recording issues that became comical. If you listen carefully to the bloopers at the end of the show, you’ll hear Mike turn in to a chipmunk!

Mike and Melissa are missing going out to restaurants, while Elisa is happy with takeout. Mike’s pick is Dempsey’s Brewery in Sioux Falls and The Corner Diner in Clark. Melissa has a hankering for Mexican food at Guadalajara Original Grill in Tucson.

Here are the products Melissa reviewed in this episode:

Melissa got the 3-pack pictured above, but if you have a smaller home, you could probably get away with the 2-pack set then add on a single later on if you think you’ll need it.

