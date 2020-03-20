Geeks Pub – IsolationAle

Donny Yankellow and Owen Rubin join Tim and David in the pub this week to chat about what to do for entertainment while stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world. Movies, TV, streaming, and some gaming are all discussed.
