Let’s Talk Photography 78: Critiquing Night Mode with Jeff Game

This month Bart is joined by Jeff Gamet from TextExpander. Bart and Jeff use the winner’s of Apple’s Night Mode photo competition as a vehicle for discussing Night Mode on modern smartphones. As well as critiquing the images themselves Bart and Jeff try to figure out how they were shot, and what we can all learn from them.
You’ll want to look at the images yourself while you listen: https://www.apple.com/ie/newsroom/2020/03/apple-reveals-the-best-night-mode-photos-shot-on-iphone/
Show notes available at https://lets-talk.ie/ltp78
Reminder – you can submit questions for future Q & A shows at http://lets-talk.ie/photoq.
Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://patreon.com/ltpod
