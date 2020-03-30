Geekiest Show Ever 330 – Here Come Teletubbies

As we all hunker down hiding from the Covid virus we discuss what we are doing to cope with this epidemic.

First Mike talks about paying more attention to his health and watching his weight. Then they all talk about ordering food with apps, the future of bill paying, entertainment options for all you shut ins and teleworking.

For our picks Elisa is thinking about exercise while social distancing with Peloton Bike. Melissa want to be comfortable while working so she went with the Altwork Station. Mike just wants to forget what going so he going to play games on his Commercial Grade Cocktail Arcade Machine.

My Corona-Chris Mann parody video

Hello (from the inside)-Chris Mann parody video

Take Control of Working From Home

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or mike-mcpeek.com

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.