Essential Apple Podcast 169: LOCKDOWN!

Recorded 29th March 2020

You may notice some difference in the sound this episode – Simon’s Mac had a kernel panic right at the end of the show and wiped out his recordings… Luckily Nick records a backup but his set up is a simpler Piezo recording with no Audio Hijack wizardry. However without him there’d have been no show at all. So we aren’t complaining. Also we need to get Jim a mic that doesn’t “rustle”!

This week news of any great consequence (well non COVID-19 news anyway) was a bit thin, but as we’re all in lockdown guests weren’t! In a bit of a houseparty Simon is joined by Nick Riley, James “MacJim” Ormiston, special guest Ronnie Lutes and eventually Donny Yankellow… to make a fist of what they could dig up to chew over.

And the amazingly brilliant interlude is “stolen” from Daniel Matarazzo

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

On this week's show:

APPLE

Apple planning Face ID for MacBook Pro and iMac — plus a notch – Apple Insider Apple’s going to put a notch on your MacBook? Is nothing sacred? – ZDNet

Apple admits MacBook Air anti-reflective coating can exhibit ‘issues’ – Cult of Mac

Apple releases coronavirus screening app and website in partnership with CDC – CNN

Apple updates Siri with new CDC questionnaire for queries about coronavirus – 9to5 Mac

Darkroom photo editor updated with full mouse and trackpad support on iPadOS – 9to5 Mac

Apple makes its pro video and audio editing software free to use for 90 days – Engadget

Pro Apps Bundle for Education – Apple

Kuo Hath Said the ARM is Nigh – Gizmodo

TECHNOLOGY

This is the most convincing Apple iMac clone we’ve seen yet – Tech Radar

Sony Spins Off Camera Business Into Separate Company – PetaPixel

Polaroid’s new Now instant film camera delivers a classic, punishing experience – The Verge

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Bug in iOS 13.3.1 and later keeps VPNs from encrypting traffic, but there’s a simple workaround – 9to5 Mac

Zoom iOS update removes ‘feature’ that sent user data to Facebook – Apple Insider

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Skylum donate EUR 5 from any purchase to fight COVID-19 and help victims of the coronavirus pandemic – Skylum

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE

Nemo will be back as soon as the trucks can get to him…

