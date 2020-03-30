MyMac Podcast 794: Stir Crazy

Being stuck inside is making us all just a little bit wacky and poor decisions might be made. How else do you describe the continuing MyMac Podcast with the GMen now compounded by inviting Karl Madden from the Mac and Forth podcast?

Guy’s Pick: Spyder from Sumo Digital. Free with Apple Arcade and can be played on your iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, or Mac. Best with a console controller.

Gaz’s Pick: Magnet application Currently 1.99 it’s a reduced price.

Karl’s Pick: Pro Camera by Moment $5.99 (£5.99)

