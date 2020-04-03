Let’s Talk Apple 79: March 2020

Joining Bart this month is Simon Parnell the Essential Apple Podcast.

The show starts with a few followup stories (including the virus-shaped elephant in every room these days), two notable numbers, one legal story, a few Apple staffing changes and acquisitions (including Darkskies), and a quick overview of news related to Apple’s original content. The four main stories are forced Uyghur Labour labour in Apple’s supply chain, new hardware, iOS 13.4 with its trackpad support, and Apple and Amazon’s compromise enabling in-app purchases in the Amazon Prime Video apps. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in March.

