Essential Apple Podcast 163: A Decade of iPad

Recorded 26th January 2020
This week Nick and Jim join me as we ponder a decade of iPad, gasp at Apple’s awe inspiring revenues, consider whether Jony jumped ship or got pushed overboard, wonder if subscriptions are a viable long term business strategy and talk about whether or not the EU should demand everyone uses the same charge cable… Plus new listener feedback and don’t forget there is still time to put your name in the hat to win a year’s subscription to FotoMagico for iPad.
On this week’s show:
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
JAMES ORMISTON
- MacJim in the Slack
- In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr
- Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop
APPLE
- A decade of iPad: 10 of the biggest moments in its history – Apple Magazine
- Apple Earnings Report – Apple
- Lot’s of graphs to understand it – Mac Stories
- Apple, Amazon were rare bright spots in a shrinking tablet market — Engadget
- Apple engineers propose a way to make using two-factor texts easier – Engadget
- New EU common charger regulation might force Apple to adopt USB-C over lightning cable — News Landed
- Apple has shuttered its Chinese stores — Apple 3.0
- Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 with privacy improvements and bug fixes — The Apple Post
- 10.15.3 posted too.
- Did Jony Ive jump or was he pushed? — ZDNet
- Apple Invention Details a Prescription Lens System for a Future Head-Mounted Display Device – Patently Apple
TECHNOLOGY
- Comment: I don’t think subscription apps are a sustainable business model — 9to5 Mac
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Leaked Documents Expose the Secretive Market for Your Web Browsing Data – Vice
- Avast shutters Jumpshot unit in wake of data privacy concerns – IT Pro
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Pixel Privacy – Learn How to Protect Your Online Privacy The Easy Way! – PixelPrivacy
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- World’s largest flying aircraft Airlander 10 just became bigger — Business Insider
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE
- Nemo is taking a break for a couple of weeks while the store restocks
