Essential Apple Podcast 163: A Decade of iPad

Recorded 26th January 2020

This week Nick and Jim join me as we ponder a decade of iPad, gasp at Apple’s awe inspiring revenues, consider whether Jony jumped ship or got pushed overboard, wonder if subscriptions are a viable long term business strategy and talk about whether or not the EU should demand everyone uses the same charge cable… Plus new listener feedback and don’t forget there is still time to put your name in the hat to win a year’s subscription to FotoMagico for iPad.

Get Donny Yankellow's 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE

On this week’s show:

APPLE

A decade of iPad: 10 of the biggest moments in its history – Apple Magazine

Apple Earnings Report – Apple Lot’s of graphs to understand it – Mac Stories

Apple, Amazon were rare bright spots in a shrinking tablet market — Engadget

Apple engineers propose a way to make using two-factor texts easier – Engadget

New EU common charger regulation might force Apple to adopt USB-C over lightning cable — News Landed

Apple has shuttered its Chinese stores — Apple 3.0

Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 with privacy improvements and bug fixes — The Apple Post 10.15.3 posted too.

Did Jony Ive jump or was he pushed? — ZDNet

Apple Invention Details a Prescription Lens System for a Future Head-Mounted Display Device – Patently Apple

TECHNOLOGY

Comment: I don’t think subscription apps are a sustainable business model — 9to5 Mac

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Leaked Documents Expose the Secretive Market for Your Web Browsing Data – Vice Avast shutters Jumpshot unit in wake of data privacy concerns – IT Pro



Pixel Privacy – Learn How to Protect Your Online Privacy The Easy Way! – PixelPrivacy

World’s largest flying aircraft Airlander 10 just became bigger — Business Insider

