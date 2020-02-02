MyMac Podcast 787: Damaging Viruses

Apple has a specular 1st quarter of 2020 JUST I time for the Coronavirus to thrown in major disruptions to everyone’s tech timelines. So those new phones or tablets you want to buy? Might have to wait a bit, but that’s hardly the important part. The GMen (even though we joke a lot) wish a speedy recovery to everyone affected and hope that this will all be over soon. Guy is also tired and needs ear creme.

