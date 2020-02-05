Let’s Talk Apple 77: January 2020

Joining Bart this month are Gazmaz from the My Mac Podcast and Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple Podcast.

The show starts with a few followup stories, one notable number, a few legal stories, one acquisitions, and a quick overview of news related to Apple’s original content. The four main stories are round 2 of the Apple -v- US DOJ back-door battle, iCloud encryption, Apple’s Q1 2020 earnings, and two trade wars & a virus. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in January.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta77.

