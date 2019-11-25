MyMac Podcast 779:Privacy means what exactly

So we go right from house colonoscopies (you had to be there) to talking about recent changes in laws surrounding privacy in certain countries. New bumpers from Karl Madden (Mac & Forth Podcast) are freaking great. Only about 5 more podcasts to get your bumpers in for the contest!

Guy’s Pick: AKG K240 MK II Stereo Studio Headphones $71

Gaz’s Pick: Default Folder Trial for 30 days

