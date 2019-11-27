Geekiest Show Ever 322 – Credit Cards Roasting on an Open Fire

This time we’re doing our Annual Geek Gift Giving Guide. From iPhoneography to emergencies to family sharing we have something for almost any taste.

Mike’s Picks

adonit PhotoGrip Qi

Adonit Photogrip Stabilizer Hand Grip Phone Holder with Bluetooth Remote

Lantoo Digital Tire Pressure Gauge/Seatbelt Cutter

SECUREBRITE S/2 8-in-1 Emergency Auto Tool & Flashlight

Kindle Unlimited

Pandora Family Plan

Xbox Game Pass

Elisa’s Picks

Blueprint

Backblaze

Mahalocases

Setapp

Take Control Books

Melissa’s Picks

Scotch Magic Tape dispenser record player

Sugru

MaxKare Shiatsu Neck Shoulder Massager

3M Pop-Up Note Dispenser

Saving Sites

Thrifter.com

BlackFriday.com

DealNews.com

StackSocial.com

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com