Three Geeky Ladies – Holiday Gift Guide – Episode 137

It’s time for our annual holiday gift guide! Plus we announce a change to the 3 Geeky Ladies podcast schedule.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links

Desk Phone Stand

Stylus Pen for Touch Screens

Gift certificates for concerts, sports, or theater

Apple Watch bands

Fitbit Inspire

Amazon Echo Buds

Mahalo Cases

Airpods Pro

AppleWatch

Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display

Oculus Go All In One VR

Phillips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The Eyes of Ara game

Wine.com gift card

Ring Video Doorbell

Baggallini Bryant Pouch Crossbody Bag

Baggallini Take Two

Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our

Facebook group



Contact Us

3geekyladies@gmail.com

twitter.com/geekyladies

vestokes at gmail dot com

Elisa Twitter or senseidai at gmail dot com

Suzé Twitter or suzegilbert at gmail dot com

