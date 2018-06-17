MyMac Podcast 711: A watch a watch, my kingdom for a watch

Guy’s away doing ere stuff! So this week Gaz asked Karl the Man Madden from the Mac and Forth podcast to join him for this weeks madness.

Links:
Macstock Conference and Expo!

Guy’s Pick: Nothing this week but he’ll be back
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: iStopMotion an oldie but a goodie 🙂 $19.99
Karl’s Pick: Affinity Photo for iPad – Also has a good tutorial app on ATV.

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGazon Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h
Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot

