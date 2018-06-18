Essential Apple Podcast 92: Is the AR Future Here Yet?

Well this week it has a bit of an odd one, quite a few stories but not much of any great import. Rogue Amoeba bemoaned the state of Mac hardware, while John Martellaro thinks the omens are good for new hardware soon. Developer Harley Turan showed us some AR that looked like the sort of real world use we’ve imagined. Apple closed down the lightning port to increase customer security while GrayShift claim to have already bypassed this defence (but then again they would wouldn’t they). Karl Madden (@Claw0101) from the Mac & Forth Show joins me and we discuss all of it and more.

Recorded 17th June 2018

KARL MADDEN

On Twitter as @claw0101

Host of the Mac & Forth Show

APPLE

How Apple can fix 3D Touch – Eliz Kılıç – Medium

Apple has some new Ads called “Behind the Mac” – Mac Observer

Apple Maps suffers widespread search and directions outage – Cult of Mac

The Future Was Posted to Twitter Last Friday – The Mac Observer

Apple recruits senior Waymo engineer & NASA veteran for self-driving car project – Apple Insider

On The Sad State of Macintosh Hardware – Rogue Amoeba However John Martellaro thinks the omens and portents may be looking favourable; Apple May Be Ready to Unleash a Slew of New Macs – Mac Observer



SECURITY

Apple acknowledges new efforts to thwart passcode brute forcing – 9to5 Mac Grayshift may have already found a way around USB Restricted Mode – Mac Rumors

Private Internet Access’ “No-Logging” Claims Proven True Again in Court – TorrentFreak

I wish I could buy Intel’s cute little E Ink dual-screen PC. Part e-reader, part 8-inch tablet, the Tiger Rapids prototype is super nifty – Engadget

Overflow 3 from Stunt Software

Cmd-Ctrl-Space on the Mac brings up a searchable emoji insertion panel 😎

Save Images Downloader

Nemo’s Hardware Store (51:47)

Twelve South Airfly – Amazon £35.37 UK + £9.45 UK delivery / $40 US

