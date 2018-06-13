Club Nintendo – Level 183

Tim, Aaron, and John talk all things Nintendo. This is the final episode recorded before E3 2018. Stay tuned for Level 184 for all things E3 2018!

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Tim can be found on his YouTube channel, Twitter, Miiverse and in the iBookstore. His 3DS Friend Code is 4914-3395-9436.

John can be found via Twitter and on Miiverse. His 3DS Friend Code is 3926-5072-3208.

Aaron can be found via Twitter.