Essential Apple Podcast 80: And Bob’s your uncle!

Recorded 18th March 2018
Mark is otherwise engaged this week, so Simon is joined by Bob Wood, My Mac reviewer and Tucson MUG member to talk over some of the week’s Apple and Tech stories including Apple’s Field Trip event announcement, the GrayKey iPhone unlocking tool, the Facebook data breach and the fact that cyber criminals don’t always keep their word!
Sorry my side of the audio is not great again, I unwittingly messed up my noisegate setting and as a result I am a bit hissy and clipped – Simon.
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
iTunes | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Apple Hosting ‘Let’s take a field trip’ Media Event March 27th – Mac Observer
- Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference begins June 4 – Ars Technica
- Audit of supply chain partners finds increased labor violations but overall improvements – ARS Technica
- Apple Patent Reveals Dust and Spill-Proof Keyboard To Keep You Typing Fast – Inverse
- Refurbished, high-end iPhones are suffocating the growth of cheap new Androids – Mac Daily News
TECHNOLOGY
- World’s first rechargeable proton battery requires zero lithium – Inhabitat
SECURITY
- This is the ‘GrayKey’ box used by law enforcement to unlock iPhones 9to5 Mac
- 50 million Facebook profiles harvested for Cambridge Analytica in major data breach – The Guardian
- Cyber criminals only honour half of ransomware payments – IT Pro
- Wait! Criminals aren’t always honest and trustworthy or true to their word? Whoever would have thought it?
WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Give your Finder windows superpowers – Cult of Mac
Nemo’s Hardware Store (31:58)
- iRig Mic HD 2 – Handheld, universal digital microphone for iPhone, iPad and Mac/PC – £96 UK / $125 US
- Tribit XFree Tune Over-Ear Headphone – $50 US
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
EssentialApple.com / Pinecast / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack – ask us for an invite any way you can get hold of us.
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.