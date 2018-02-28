Three Geeky Ladies – Suzé Goes Glamping – Episode 116

Suzé and her husband bought a travel trailer and immediately went camping. Or glamping, as far as Suzé is concerned. On this episode Suzé shares some great apps to make your camping-or glamping-trips more enjoyable.
Links
Rand McNally 2018 Road Map
Rand McNally App
AllStays App
REI National Park App
Maplets
Texas State Parks App
KOA Campground App
Wi-Fi Finder
Toll Calculator
