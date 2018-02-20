Essential Apple Podcast 76: In Conversation with Jeff Gamet of TMO

Recorded 18th February 2018

This week saw another deadly school shooting in the US and whilst we don’t want to dwell on that event we felt it appropriate to just mention our horror and sorrow at another senseless tragedy

Meanwhile we are joined by the esteemed Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor at The Mac Observer and co-host of the Apple Context Machine Podcast to talk about the HomePod, “white-ring gate”, Twitter killing its Mac client and more.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

HomePods leaving a white ring on wooden surfaces – The Verge

NEVER place anything directly onto polished/waxed/oiled wood surfaces. There is a reason your grandmother insisted on cork backed tablemats and coasters etc and never let you put stuff on her dining table – and it wasn’t bloodymindedness!

Maybe Apple should have included a warning like “avoid placing HomePod directly into polished/waxed/oiled wood surfaces” because perhaps not everyone has/had grandmothers/mothers like me who drummed that stuff into me from year dot.

And it isn't just the HomePod… Sonos One Speakers Also Damage Wood – Tom's Guide

The HomePod power cable can be removed, but you probably shouldn’t [Video] – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Facebook’s “Protect” feature is apparently basically spyware (like who’d have thunk that?) – IT Pro

Note: I have a feeling this story has come up before…

Note: I have a feeling this story has come up before… Twitter discontinues its Mac desktop app after years of spotty support – The Verge

Worth-a-Chirp

Macjim sends us. TwelveSouth Surface Pad for iPhone – $50 US

And from Dougee Hands On: Keymand 1.1 brings touch-screen options to your Mac from a connected iPad – Apple Insider

And finally courtesy of Bryan on TMO’s ACM… Pop Up Greetings Cards for all occasions – Lovepop – $10 US to about $15 US

Nemo’s Hardware Store (38:22)

