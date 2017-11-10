TechFan 324 – Cassette Tape

Tim and David discuss a pair of Shure headphones, Tim’s massive iOS 11 problems with his iPhone, and a long discussion on Cassette Tapes. And yes, the episode picture is a sixteen year old Tim from 1986

About Tim Robertson Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.