TechFan 324 – Cassette Tape

Tim Robertson #Podcasts, TechFan Leave a comment

Tim and David discuss a pair of Shure headphones, Tim’s massive iOS 11 problems with his iPhone, and a long discussion on Cassette Tapes. And yes, the episode picture is a sixteen year old Tim from 1986

Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

SponsorMacSales.com check out the 27″ iMac we discussed!

Link:
Wiki page for Cassette Tapes

Share Button

About Tim Robertson

Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.

Leave a Reply