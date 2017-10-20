TechFan 321 – The Purge

Owen Rubin joins Tim Robertson to discuss purging technology, Apple refusing to replace an iPhone battery, the Brydge keyboard for iPad, Griffin iMate, the iAtarMac, TRS-80, X-10 routers, the Surface Pro, and Tim’s set-up for recording podcasts.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Sponsor: MacSales.com

Links:

iAtariMac

Brydge keyboard

Skype Wikipedia