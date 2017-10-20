TechFan 321 – The Purge

Owen Rubin joins Tim Robertson to discuss purging technology, Apple refusing to replace an iPhone battery, the Brydge keyboard for iPad, Griffin iMate, the iAtarMac, TRS-80, X-10 routers, the Surface Pro, and Tim’s set-up for recording podcasts.
Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsor: MacSales.com
Links:
iAtariMac
Brydge keyboard
Skype Wikipedia
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (436)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.