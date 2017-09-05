Let’s Talk Apple 48: August 2017

Joining Bart this month are Dermot Daly from Tapadoo, Gazmaz from the MyMac Podcast, and Adam Christianson from the MacCast.

The show starts with some quick followup before moving on to look at a few staffing changes at Apple that made the news in August. The five main stories for the month were Apple’s continued political engagement, Apple’s continuing push into Education, some privacy-related stories, some AR developments, and FitBit’s release of their Ionic smart watch. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some shorter Apple-related stories that made the news in August.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

For detailed show notes visit http://lets-talk.ie/lta48

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/ltpod

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Dermot Daly: http://tapadoo.com @dermdaly

Gazmaz: http://www.mymac.com @gazmaz

Adam Christianson: http://www.maccast.com @maccast