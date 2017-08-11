TechFan 312 – Uber, Surface, and CarPlay

Tim Robertson #Podcasts, TechFan Leave a comment

Owen Rubin returns to join Tim Robertson and David Cohen to discuss Uber, Apple CarPlay, Consumer Reports on the Microsoft Surface, and some history of Claris. Plus your feedback!

Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

SponsorMacSales.com

Links:
How one hot sauce seller hauled Uber into small-claims court and won $4,000
25% of Microsoft Surface owners report problems within 2 years, Consumer Reports finds
Investors hit Uber ex-CEO hard, sue over alleged “gross mismanagement”

Wiki Trolling
Claris

Share Button

About Tim Robertson

Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.

Leave a Reply