TechFan 312 – Uber, Surface, and CarPlay

Owen Rubin returns to join Tim Robertson and David Cohen to discuss Uber, Apple CarPlay, Consumer Reports on the Microsoft Surface, and some history of Claris. Plus your feedback!
Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsor: MacSales.com
Links:
How one hot sauce seller hauled Uber into small-claims court and won $4,000
25% of Microsoft Surface owners report problems within 2 years, Consumer Reports finds
Investors hit Uber ex-CEO hard, sue over alleged “gross mismanagement”
Wiki Trolling
Claris
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (426)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.