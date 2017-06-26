Let’s Talk Photography 45: Thoughts on Software

Inspired by Episode 161 of the excellent Shuttertime with Sid & Mac podcast, Bart shares his thoughts on how to go about choosing the best photography software for you. Not the best by some sort of global metric, but the best for you. Bart argues strongly that it matters to you that the company behind the software you choose has a viable business model, and that their vision for the future aligns with yours.

