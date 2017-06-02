Let’s Talk Apple 45: May 2017

Joining Bart this month are Chuck Joiner from Mac Voices, Lynda Gousha & Nick Riley.
The show starts with some quick followup stories before moving on to look at some Apple-related notable numbers and legal stories that made the news in May. The four main stories are Science -v- fitness trackers, Apple’s $1Bn investment in advanced manufacturing in the US, the noticeable up-tick in malware targeting the Mac, and developments in AI virtual assistants announced in May. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some companies Apple have acquired, some staffing changes at Apple, and some other quick Apple-related stories that made the news in May.
