Essential Apple Podcast 38: Apple, Patents, the Augmented Future and Running Out of Time

Mark’s AirPod problems seem to be reaching a climax, Simon gets an Apple Watch, Touch ID saves a life, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, Esso have somewhat dubious “speed pay system” and MS Office seems to be a 32 bit app on iOS shocker!
- Touch ID and Siri enabled 4-year-old boy to call emergency services to save mum’s life – 9 to 5 Mac
- Apple Looking Into Apple Watch Bands With Added Functionality – Ubergizmo
- Financial Times: Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset “at least a year away” – Cult of Mac
- Here is how you can find all the 32-bit apps installed on your iPhone Techrumors
- Radium ~ Perfect Internet Radio on the App Store as an example
- Esso Launches Speedpass+ iOS App for Mobile Payments at the Pump – iPhone in Canada Blog
- Backdoor access to WhatsApp? Rudd’s call suggests a hazy grasp of encryption – The Guardian
5 Wireless Earbuds Which Cost less than $150 AirPods
- SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds – Amazon
- Airmate Cordfree Mini Stereo Earphones – Amazon
- GRDE Bluetooth Earbuds – Amazon
- ZIYUO Twins Wireless Bluetooth In-ear Earphones – Amazon
- Pantheon Wireless True Wireless Earbuds – Amazon
Nemo’s Hardware Store:
- Ezquest 12 “Clear Protection for MacBook Keyboard
- Ezquest Macbook Adobe Photoshop Keyboard Cover
- EZQuest Website with full range.
Amazon US Selection
Amazon UK Selection
This week’s “App-session” [obsession.. geddit?]
Able Black iOS Game
Story with intermittent puzzles and occasional “what should I do” type questions
Rather philosophical and existential – and the puzzles sometimes do need some deft sideways thinking
on the iOS App Store
Ferrite Update
Available here
