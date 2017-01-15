MyMac Podcast 640: Still Happy about the Mac…Mostly

The GMen are “generally” happy about the state of Apple but wish someone other than Tim Cook would be the speaker of new stuff. Lots of feedback and Karl Madden SINGS! Notice how I made it sound like that’s a GOOD thing.
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links:
I’d love to be:- 1 Reason to Be Excited About Apple Inc.’s 2018 iMac Lineup
And Tim says we love the Mac (well not directly he didn’t).
MACBOOK PRO ITEMS
Phil Schiller explains (defends) why the Mac Book Pro is limited (keeping costs down) to 16 GB
First impressions were wrong
Guy’s Pick: Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare $19.99 at the Mac App Store. A fun shoot em up.
Gaz’s Pick: The compass App with added tip L:)
Contact / Follow Us:
Guy@mymac.com
MacParrot on Twitter
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com
Patron Link
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (396)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.