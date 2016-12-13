SnapPower Guidelight and USB Charger – Review

Guidelight

SnapPower

Price: $15

The Guidelight is an easy to install nightlight that turns itself on when it’s dark and automatically turns itself off when a room is illuminated by either sunlight or a lamp.

You’ll have to remove the faceplate on an outlet and replace it with the Guidelight cover, which has LEDs in its base to guide you through the darkness of a bedroom or other space.

No hardware is required for installation. Just unscrew your old faceplate and replace it with the Guidelight. You’re done.



NOTE: These faceplates will not cover a GFI outlet because the mounting screw hole is in the middle of the faceplate. GFI outlets put the screws at top and bottom.

If you buy 10, you save 20%.

MyMac Review Rating is brilliant 9 out of 10.

*** *** *** ***

SnapPower USB Charger

SnapPower

Price $20 U.S. each (less if you buy multiple units)

The Snappower USB charger is similar to the company’s Guidelight but the Guidelight’s LEDs at the bottom of the faceplate are replaced with a USB charger. The products are otherwise the same.

Remove the faceplate from an outlet and replace it with the USB charger. You still have access to your two outlets but now you also have a USB port.

NOTE: These faceplates will not cover a GFI outlet because the mounting screw hole is in the middle of the faceplate. GFI outlets put the screws at top and bottom.

Otherwise, the USB charger works well.

MyMac Review Rating is a versatile 8 out of 10.