GSE421 Cruising and Cooking

On episode 421 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss cruise vacationing and apps for managing time and populating shopping lists. We have helpful links in our full show notes. Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here and find Elisa here or here. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Topics Discussed & Apps Reviewed

Use the Visual Lookup feature in iOS Photos app to identify a spider right on your iPhone!

The Cicadas are Coming! Will there be a loud party where you live?

Readdle’s Calendars 5 is being sunset. There’s some good news for us Calendars 5 users, though. We have the option of a Lifetime purchase at a discounted rate.

Melissa is considering Fantastical to see if it could help her schedule clients efficiently.

Paprika 3

Melissa is having syncing issues within the Paprika 3 app between hers and her husband’s iPhones. It does sync, but it takes a long time and isn’t live.

For further reading, check out the Reddit for Paprika 3

Melissa will consider using AnyList to see if it has better Siri integration for managing shopping lists compared to Paprika 3, but then meal planning feature will cost extra ($15 annually) for a family to share. You still get quite a bit for free with AnyList.

Referral links ahead!

Check out CleanMyMac X by MacPaw

Join Honey and become an informed consumer!

Use this Mint Mobile referral link to get a credit on your new account.

Shop eufy home security cameras.

Don’t forget to use Rakuten to get additional cash back when you shop!

Click here for Melissa’s Rakuten referral link. Click here for Elisa’s Rakuten referral link.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Follow Us on Socials!

Mastodon: https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver

Threads https://www.threads.net/@geekiestshowever

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/geekiestshowever/

Audio Link