GSE418 Navigating in CarPlay

On episode 418 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss navigating CarPlay and the different map app features. Melissa shares a list of car accessories. We have helpful links in our full show notes. Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here and find Elisa here or here. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Comparing Different Map apps

Car Accessory Picks

Referral links ahead! Check out CleanMyMac X by MacPaw

Join Honey and become an informed consumer!

Use this Mint Mobile referral link to get a credit on your new account.

Shop eufy home security cameras.

Don’t forget to use Rakuten to get additional cash back when you shop!

Click here for Melissa’s Rakuten referral link. Click here for Elisa’s Rakuten referral link.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Audio Link