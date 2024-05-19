GSE418 Navigating in CarPlay

On episode 418 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss navigating CarPlay and the different map app features. Melissa shares a list of car accessories. We have helpful links in our full show notes. Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here and find Elisa here or here. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
Comparing Different Map apps
Car Accessory Picks
Front Seat Covers
Road Comforts Baja Blanket Seat Covers Gray Diamond Bucket Seat Covers Low Back – Jacquard Fabric, Airbag Compatible, Universal Fits Car, Truck, SUV, Vans
Rear Seat Cover
Road Comforts Baja Blanket Seat Covers Grey Diamond Rear Bench Universal Seat Covers – Jacquard Fabric, Airbag Compatible, Universal Fits Car, Truck, SUV, Vans
Cargo Cover
Automiim Compatible with Cargo Cover Kia Sportage 2023 2024 Trunk Cover Retractable Security Shield Shade Carbon Fiber Texture Waterproof No Gap
Cargo Net
Envelope Style Automotive Elastic Trunk Mesh Cargo Net Compatible with 2023 2024 Kia Sportage
Wireless CarPlay Adapter
OTTOCAST U2-AIR Wireless CarPlay Adapter 2024 – Apple CarPlay Wireless Adapter Convert Wired to Wireless Plug & Play Dongle 5Ghz WiFi Auto Connect Online Update for iPhone & OEM Wired CarPlay Cars
Visor Tissue Refills
Car Tissue Refills, Facial Tissues for Car Sun Visor, Napkin Refills for Auto Visor Tissue Holder, Ultra Soft Facial Tissue, 3-Ply, 30 Sheets Each Pack, 360 Sheets tissues refillable – 12 Packs
Padded Arm Rest Cover for Center Console Storage Lid
X AUTOHAUX Car Center Console Cover Plush Fabric Bling Arm Rest Cushion Pad Purple with Rhinestone Universal
Steering Wheel Cover
CAR PASS Bling Diamond Leather Steering Wheel Cover, Bling Sparkly Crystal Glitter Rhinestones Universal Fit 14″ 1/2-15″ Car Wheel Protector for Women Girl Fit Suvs,Vans,Sedans,Trucks, Purple Silver
Umbrella Windshield Cover
2024 Car Windshield Sun Shade, Iridescent Star Car Sunshade Umbrella with 360° Rotating Shaft – No Scratching, Foldable Sun Blocker for Car Windshield Fit for Pickup Sedan SUV Wagon
Visor Sunglasses Clips x2
Tecfino Sunglasses Holders for Car Visor, 2 Pack Magnetic Leather Sunglass Clip for Car Visor, Car Glasses Holder and Ticket Card Clip, Eyeglass Holder for Car Visor Accessories (Gray)
Door Pocket Trash Bin with refillable bags
OUDEW 2 Packs Car Trash Can with Lid，Built-in Storage Garbage Bag，Leakproof Vehicle Trash，Car Accessories for Interior,Mini Garbage Bin for Automotive, Office, Kitchen,Bedroom，with 60pcs Trash Bags
Sun Visor Tissue Holder
CaseBot Car Visor Tissue Holder, Sun Visor Napkin Holder, Mask Holder for Car, PU Leather Backseat Tissue Box for Car Truck SUV, Lilac Marble
Car Trash Bag for behind center console
Vankor Car Trash Can for Car Cute, Car Trash Bag Bin Hanging Waterproof Automotive Car Garbage Cans Leak Proof Vehicle Trash Can Black
License Plate Frame
HOSNYE Purple License Plate Frame Shiny Golden Alcohol Ink Abstract Metal License Plate Cover Front Plates Frames Car Tag Frame for Women Men US Vehicles Standard
Key Fob Cover
Key Fob Cover Case Fit for Kia Ceed Cerato Forte Niro Seltos Sorento Soul Sportage Telluride Remote Holder Skin Protector Keyless Entry Sleeve Accessories (Dark Purple)
Steering Wheel Tray
EcoNour 2 in 1 Car Steering Wheel Desk | Steering Wheel Tray for Laptop Car Mount with Pen Holder | Car Food Tray for Eating with Drinks Holder | Multipurpose Travel Car Accessories
Wireless Charging Magnetic Phone Car Mount
Baseus for Magsafe Car Mount Charger, 15W Wireless Car Charger Phone Holder, Magnetic Car Dash Mount for iPhone 15 14 13 12 Pro Plus Max, Bendable Memory Titanium Alloy for All Dashboard, Windshield
Key Fob Faraday Bag
Lanpard Faraday Bag for Key Fob(2 Pack), Cage Protector, Car RFID Signal Blocking Key Fob Protector, Double-Layers of Shielding Carbon Fiber Material Anti-Theft Pouch
Referral links ahead! Check out CleanMyMac X by MacPaw
Join Honey and become an informed consumer!
Use this Mint Mobile referral link to get a credit on your new account.
Shop eufy home security cameras.
Don’t forget to use Rakuten to get additional cash back when you shop!
Click here for Melissa’s Rakuten referral link. Click here for Elisa’s Rakuten referral link.
