Essential Apple Podcast 292: AI image search with CYME

This week Simon and Nick are joined by Mattieu Kopp co-founder and CTO of CYME.io, makers of Avalanche (a tool for migrating photo libraries from App to App), plus Peakto, Find My Snaps, and since we recorded this Peakto for Lightroom, which are amazing AI/ML powered tools for searching and organising your photos in clever and interesting ways. After discussing that they all take a wander through some of the news from the week, including an M series chip flaw and a medical world’s first.

MISSION TO SEAFARERS APPEAL

The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family

to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family If you have any old smartphones or tablets cluttering your cupboard and drawers why not donate them to this worthy cause? If you are in the UK contact Rev. Andrew Dotchin Vicar@felixparish.com or your nearest Mission to Seafarers Centre, or if you live outside the UK and would like to help, simply visit missiontoseafarers.org and make a donation.

Recorded 10th March 2024

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

MATTHIEU KOPP

Links to all their product info, socials and blog at CYME.io

APPLE

United States v. Apple (Complaint) – Hardcore Software U.S. versus Apple: A first reaction – Six Colors Various comments by John Gruber – Daring Fireball

Here’s why Apple is negotiating with Google on AI partnership – iMore

Apple ‘accidentally’ updates every AirTag in the world at the same time – iMore

Entertainment expert claims “nobody’s watching Apple TV Plus” – [iMore]

What’s a Steve Jobs signed business card worth? How about $181,183 – 9to5Mac

TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

Pig kidney transplanted into living person for first time – CNN

Watch This Humanoid Robot Talk and Complete Tasks Thanks to OpenAI Tech – PC Mag

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Vulnerability found in Apples Silicon M-series chips – and it cant be fixed – Mashable There’s a vulnerability in Apple’s Mac chips –and the fix might be as bad as the flaw – MSN Unpatchable vulnerability discovered in Apple M1, M2 and M3 chips – Tom’s Guide



JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Check Out This Functional 3D Printed Macintosh – MacRumors

