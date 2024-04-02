Essential Apple Podcast 291: WWW is 35 years old!

On this show: the World Wide Web turned 35, Nick still has hacker issues, Sonoma bugs, Vision Pro used in neuro surgery, hints that Apple are ramping up on their AI works and more. As ever Simon and Nick have a natter about it all.

Recorded 17th March 2024

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

The World Wide Web just turned 35 years — and please, stop calling it the Internet – TechRadar

Vision Pro used in surgery for the first time “to eliminate human error“ – 9to5Mac

Apple reports AI training breakthrough – Philip Elmer‑DeWitt

Apple buys startup DarwinAI, adds staff to its AI division, Bloomberg reports – Reuters

A wrinkle in lawmakers’ plans for TikTok: Finding a willing buyer – CNN

New macOS Sonoma update is reportedly taking down printers as well as USB Hubs – TechRadar

Oracle Warns macOS 14.4 Can Cause Java to Terminate Unexpectedly – MacRumors

Apple is now assembling the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 in Brazil – 9to5Mac

iOS 18 could bring hearing aid functionality to AirPods Pro – Cult of Mac

Leaked Apple roadmap hints at iPhone SE 4, foldable iPhone, and AR glasses – TechRadar

Apple developed chip equivalent to four M2 Ultras for Apple Car – 9to5Mac

Building Under Regulation – Hardcore Software by Steven Sinofsky

SECURITY & PRIVACY

GarageBand update comes with an important security patch – 9to5Mac

Do an iPhone’s ‘Journaling Suggestions’ Settings Reveal Your Name and Location? – Snopes

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How to Fix iPhone Messages Indexing [2024] – TechPP

