MyMac Podcast 970: What’s wrong with regular intelligence?

Gaz is off having a good time so Guy is kidnapping…requesting the presence of Karl Madden from the Mac and Forth podcast to talk about their favourite AI programs and using them while recording the show. What could POSSIBLY go wrong?
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:-
For Picks Sake
AI stuff
MidJourney – https://www.midjourney.com/home
ChatGPT – https://chat.openai.com/
Claude – https://claude.ai
Leaonardo.AI – https://app.leonardo.ai
ElevenLabs – https://elevenlabs.io/
Suno – https://www.suno.ai/
CoPilot – https://copilot.microsoft.com/
Guy:- Suno AI Song maker
Gaz :-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677
Audio Feed back: Got stuff from Eric Diaz and NCGreg AND Bob Wood!
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Karl: X: Claw0101
Web: Macandforth.com
MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.