MyMac Podcast 970: What’s wrong with regular intelligence?

Gaz is off having a good time so Guy is kidnapping…requesting the presence of Karl Madden from the Mac and Forth podcast to talk about their favourite AI programs and using them while recording the show. What could POSSIBLY go wrong?

Links:

AI stuff

MidJourney – https://www.midjourney.com/home

ChatGPT – https://chat.openai.com/

Claude – https://claude.ai

Leaonardo.AI – https://app.leonardo.ai

ElevenLabs – https://elevenlabs.io/

Suno – https://www.suno.ai/

CoPilot – https://copilot.microsoft.com/

Guy:- Suno AI Song maker

Audio Feed back: Got stuff from Eric Diaz and NCGreg AND Bob Wood!

Web: Macandforth.com

