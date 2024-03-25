MyMac Podcast 969: What’s up with Siri

A lot of people are very satisfied with Siri and how it works. Many others are not so impressed with Apples tool. So let’s take a look at Siri where it holds up and where it maybe doesn’t so much. Oh, and CarPlay Bluetooth too these all from a listener question! Also why is Guy SO tired?
Apples now open findmy network
Suno AI Song maker
