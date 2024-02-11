On episode 412 of Geekiest Show Ever, Melissa tells Elisa the story about how she had to rescue her Mac from the evil Apple Mail app. If your Mail client ever behaves badly, you might want to check this out. Our full show notes are here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse412-mail-mayhem/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation: https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here: https://TheMacMommy.com/ and find Elisa here: https://mastodon.social/@senseidai or https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Episode art by Melissa Davis.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

