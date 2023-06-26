MyMac Podcast 941: Where to make stuff

The likes of the CEO of Apple Tim Cook, CEO of Alphabet Sundar Pichai, and CEO of Microsoft Satay Nadella all met with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the White House last week following an earlier in the week meeting with Tesla/Twitter/Space X leader Elon Musk. The GMen wonder just what they could have been talking about this week in the second section of the show.

Links:

For Picks Sake

Guy:- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Gaz :-

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

For Pick’s Sake (Where applicable you fool you fool)

Guy:-

Gaz:-

