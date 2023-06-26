Essential Apple Podcast 271: Slim Pickings

This week Nick is busy so Simon is joined by Suffolk Pete and Steve from Geeks Corner to mull over the rather slim pickings in the news. Nevertheless we manage to find enough to chatter on about for a while so that’s a show!
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- Get 2 months on the Kino Premium Plan with offer code KINOWITHJOHNNEMO
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Recorded 25th June 2023
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show
PETER PHILLIPS
- @suffolkpete on Twitter occasionally
- @suffolk_pete in the Slack
STEVE DURBIN
- Runs the Geeks Corner website
- Produces the Geeks Corner podcast
- @GeekCorner_uk on Twitter
APPLE
- Apple opens up developer program with new free tier that includes developer beta access – AppleInsider
- Apple adds passkeys to Apple ID, iCloud logins – SixColors
- iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma Add Passkey Support to Your Apple ID – MacRumors
- Apple Wants to Make the Apple Watch Your ‘Key to the World’ – CNet
- Woz: Microsoft might be more creative than Apple – CNet
- How to use your iPad Pro in ‘clamshell mode,’ sort of, with iPadOS 17 – 9to5Mac
- Report: Apple Vision Pro top strap helps headset weight issue, but Apple might not include it – 9to5Mac
- Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 2 – MacRumors
TECHNOLOGY
- Professional Phone Repair Services in & Around Ipswich – ArmaFone
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Apple fixes zero-days used to deploy Triangulation spyware via iMessage – Bleeping Computer
- Proton Pass Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more – TechRadar
- iCloud Keychain Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing, and more – TechRadar
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Apple Photos: 6 Helpful Tips For Using The App On A Mac Or MacBook – SlashGear
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.
- Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.
- Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses
- Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.
- ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.
- Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Soundcloud / Spotify / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.