Essential Apple Podcast 271: Slim Pickings

This week Nick is busy so Simon is joined by Suffolk Pete and Steve from Geeks Corner to mull over the rather slim pickings in the news. Nevertheless we manage to find enough to chatter on about for a while so that’s a show!

Recorded 25th June 2023

On this week’s show

PETER PHILLIPS

@suffolkpete on Twitter occasionally

@suffolk_pete in the Slack

STEVE DURBIN

Runs the Geeks Corner website

Produces the Geeks Corner podcast

@GeekCorner_uk on Twitter

APPLE

Apple opens up developer program with new free tier that includes developer beta access – AppleInsider

Apple adds passkeys to Apple ID, iCloud logins – SixColors iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma Add Passkey Support to Your Apple ID – MacRumors

Apple Wants to Make the Apple Watch Your ‘Key to the World’ – CNet

Woz: Microsoft might be more creative than Apple – CNet

How to use your iPad Pro in ‘clamshell mode,’ sort of, with iPadOS 17 – 9to5Mac

Report: Apple Vision Pro top strap helps headset weight issue, but Apple might not include it – 9to5Mac

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 2 – MacRumors

TECHNOLOGY

Professional Phone Repair Services in & Around Ipswich – ArmaFone

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple fixes zero-days used to deploy Triangulation spyware via iMessage – Bleeping Computer

Proton Pass Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more – TechRadar

iCloud Keychain Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing, and more – TechRadar

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Apple Photos: 6 Helpful Tips For Using The App On A Mac Or MacBook – SlashGear

