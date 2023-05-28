On episode 397 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss their WWDC23 Wish List, tips for working with Apple’s Music app and working out with Fitness plus. Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse397-face-the-music/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode art by Melissa Davis

WWDC23 Wish List

Shared Contacts library similar to Photos Shared Library

Mass deletion of duplicates in iOS Music app (for when you’re away from your Mac)

Give us a way to prevent Apple Music Match service from matching pre-selected music files

Links

Follow Melissa @TheMacMommy@mastodon.cloud

Follow Elisa @senseidai@mstdn.social

Follow Geekiest Show Ever @GeekiestShowEver@techhub.social

Melissa uses PicFindr, a new app from Softorino, to find images for content fast.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

