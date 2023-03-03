Essential Apple Podcast 265: A late, late, late show…

Simon and Nick got together for a chat on what was a very, very, light news week and talked about a variety of stuff including the fact that Simon is on the move again (which of course accounts for the lateness of this show and the absence of any newer ones (as he is currently buried in boxes, and trying to arrange furniture etc., again!) We promise to try and get back on schedule as soon as possible. Sorry about that.

Recorded 19th February 2023

APPLE

New iMac Not Expected to Launch Until Late 2023 at Earliest – MacRumors

Siri Remote connectivity issues continue to plague Apple TV 4K – 9to5Mac

AirTag reveals airline donated couple’s lost luggage to charity without explanation – 9to5Mac

Apple may have overestimated its ability to create a Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip – 9to5Mac

Here’s how many devices the average Apple customer owns and which ones are most popular – 9to5Mac

TECHNOLOGY

This study shows how long you can expect your hard drive to last – Kommando

SECURITY & PRIVACY

40% of online shops tricking users with “dark patterns” – Malwarebytes

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (28:32)

iRig Stream Mic Pro – Compact multi-pattern microphone and stereo/4-channel audio interface – IK Multimedia £179UKP Amazon / Not apparently on Amazon.com

